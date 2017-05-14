A Toronto man has been charged with 17 counts of arson after a series of fires at a community housing building in Scarborough in the past six months.

Toronto police say the charges follow an investigation at 10 Glen Everest Road, a Toronto Community Housing building near Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue.

The man, 35, has also been charged with 17 counts of mischief, 16 counts of breach of probation and one count of common nuisance. He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that 88 fire trucks and 291 fire personnel were dispatched to deal with fires at the building over the past few months.

Fires were increasing in frequency

According to police, the frequency of the fires was increasing in the past six months.

Police alleged that a man would set various items on fire in the stairwells of the building.

On more than one occasion, the man allegedly set items on fire, then dropped them into a garbage chute.

That action would cause the garbage and chute to ignite.

Police, along with Toronto Community Housing and Toronto Fire Services, worked together on the investigation.

The man was arrested on Saturday at 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).