A Toronto man has been arrested and charged following two fires in the Jane and Finch area on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said the man, 22, was charged with 13 offences, including attempted murder and arson, after the fires near Grandravine Drive and Sentinel Road.

Police allege the man set fire to a snowmobile in the driveway of a home on Clayhall Crescent. The fire then spread to the house, which contained four people.

Nobody was injured, according to Toronto Fire Services.

The man then allegedly set fire to a bus parked at nearby Lamberton Public School on Lamberton Boulevard.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Toronto Fire estimated the dollar value of the damage to the house at $80,000. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.