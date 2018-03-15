Two men, both from Toronto, have been arrested following a joint Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police investigation into a series of 16 retail robberies targeting different fast food businesses.

The pair are facing a total of 57 charges in connection with the robberies, which mostly targeted Subway sandwich shops.

Police say that nine businesses in west end Toronto and seven in Peel Region were robbed between Sunday, Feb. 18 and Tuesday, Mar. 13.

13 of the robberies were carried out by one man acting alone, police said in a statement.

He would enter the premises, disguising his identity with his hood tied close around his face and glasses. In some instances, he would pose as a customer.

He would then demand cash, put his hand inside his pocket, and flash a handgun. At times, he went behind the counter and took money from the till.

Police said that for three of the robberies, the second man accompanied the first one.

On Tuesday, Mar. 13, both robbery units led a joint investigation and the men were arrested.

Officers said they found a replica firearm during the arrest.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Apr. 19.