Toronto Police have made two arrests this week in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old man.

Omar Davis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyrone Tomilinson.

Sabriya Dantas-Ismail, 21 has also been charged with obstruction of justice and obstruction of a peace officer.

Police say Tomlinson was found in front of a home on Langford Avenue near Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue, where he had been visiting a friend on Feb. 5.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre after being shot multiple times.



Police had canvassed the area at the time of the shooting hoping to find surveillance video.

Witnesses told police they saw a man lying on the street and a person fleeing the area, just north of Danforth Avenue and east of Pape Avenue.



Tomlinson's death was the city's seventh homicide victim of 2017.

Davis and Dantas-Ismail are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.