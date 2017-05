Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of two men in Scarborough earlier this month.

On May 5, police were called to a plaza for a shooting in the area of Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road.

Toronto paramedics transported two men, both in serious condition, to a trauma centre.

A man was arrested on Monday and is facing 17 charges including two counts of attempted murder, and several drug-related charges.

He was scheduled to appear in College Park courthouse this morning.