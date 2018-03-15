Psychotherapist arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting child

Toronto police have arrested a 51-year-old man employed as a psychotherapist who allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

The alleged assault took place at an address in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West, police said in a release Thursday.

The man, whose practice focuses on family counselling and corporate mediation, was arrested on March 13.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 27 on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).