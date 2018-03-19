Man charged with attempted murder in connection with series of gun attacks

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of gun attacks in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West over the course of one evening in late January.

Police say the man was one of a group of at least three riding in a car at about 11 p.m. on January 21.

They're alleged to have slowed down next to a bus stop where a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus, taken out a handgun, and fired multiple shots at him. The boy turned and ran, and wasn't injured.

Police say the group then drove nearby, firing multiple shots at another unidentified victim, who also ran away and escaped unharmed.

Finally, the group headed to a residential housing complex a few minutes away, at Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West.

Police say they then got out of the car, and, with two of them carrying semi-automatic handguns, ran towards a resident who was standing outside of his home smoking a cigarette.

Multiple shots were fired, narrowly missing the man.

Police on their trail discovered fresh casings at each of the scenes, and after locating security camera videos, were able to arrest one of the suspects.

He has been charged with attempted murder, public mischief, and a variety of firearms-related charges.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.