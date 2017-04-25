Toronto police have arrested a 54-year-old man believed to have deliberately set several fires in the Entertainment District Sunday night.

On the evening of April 23, police received four fire calls in the downtown core within an hour. District Fire Chief Stephan Powell said the fires popped up in different areas shortly before 6 p.m. and believed one bike-riding man may have set all of them.

All the fires were put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

Police allege the man was captured on security cameras which helped in their investigation.

The 54-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with three counts of arson and three counts of breaching probation.