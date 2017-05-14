A Mississauga man wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of Brampton resident Kamar McIntosh surrendered on Sunday.

There was a Canada-wide arrest warrant out for Shamar Lawson Meredith, 18, who is now charged with first-degree murder in McIntosh's death.

Back in April, McIntosh, 19, was shot several times after an altercation with several men at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen near Hurontario Street and King Street in Mississauga.

Peel police found McIntosh suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died from his injuries in hospital.

Police say Kamar McIntosh was shot several times last month after an altercation with two men in Mississauga. (GoFundMe)

Meredith remanded into custody

On Sunday, Meredith appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a special bail hearing and has been remanded into custody.

Thulani Chizanga, 19, also wanted in the murder, previously surrendered to police.

At a press conference earlier this month, Peel police chief Jennifer Evans said police were still looking for Shamar Meredith, 18, who has since surrendered. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

A third suspect, a 17-year-old man, was arrested earlier in May and charged with first degree murder in the case. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Peel police Det.-Sgt. Sean Brennan has previously said police believe McIntosh was targeted, and that there were "gang affiliations" involved.