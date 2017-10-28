The widow of late Scarborough MP Arnold Chan will seek the Liberal nomination for her husband's seat, she announced Saturday, just over a month after Chan died of cancer.

Jean Yip announced her intentions in a statement emailed to reporters on Saturday morning.

"As Arnold lived with cancer, I became more involved as a partner in serving the community. Together, we attended countless events and met with hundreds of families," Yip said in a statement.

"The community supported us a great deal over that time and it would be my privilege to carry on the good work in the riding and in Ottawa on their behalf."

Yip's campaign website describes her as a graduate of the University of Toronto, a former insurance underwriter, a volunteer with youth and a supporter of seniors' issues. Her statement said she plans to continue "championing" the construction of the Bridletowne Community Hub, a project her husband supported, which will provide social and medical services to Scarborough residents. Yip also plans to advocate for mental health issues, as well as transit and housing.

Yip's plan to run for the nomination is supported by the president of the Liberal riding association, Colin Lynch.

"I am pleased to endorse Jean for our riding of Scarborough-Agincourt," Lynch said in the statement.

"I know Jean will bring new energy, passion and a deep sense of care for Scarborough-Agincourt."

The MPP for the same riding, Soo Wong, also endorsed Yip's candidacy.

"I have known Jean Yip for over three years and I cannot think of anyone better to represent the good people of Scarborough-Agincourt and continue the work that Arnold did," Wong said.

'Man of integrity'

Chan, MP for Scarborough-Agincourt, died in September at age 50. He had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in January 2015, six months after he was first elected in a byelection.

The disease affects the part of the throat that lies behind the nose.

Chan endured six months of radiation and chemotherapy, but learned in March 2016 that his cancer had returned.

Yip and Chan were married for 19 years and had three sons: Nathaniel, Ethan and Theodore.

During her husband's memorial service at Bloor Street United Church last month, Yip spoke of her husband as "a man of integrity, of quick wit coupled with strategic abilities."

He loved his family and he loved politics, she said.

"When he proposed, he said to me, 'You will never have to worry about me, Jean. I only have one mistress,'" Yip said. "And I asked him who was that. He said, 'Her name is politics.'"

Jean Yip speaks at her husband's memorial service with their three sons by her side. (CBC)

Indeed, in his last speech in the House of Commons last June, Chan urged MPs to respect the institution of Parliament.

"I am not sure how many more times I will have the strength to get up and do a 20-minute speech in this place, but the point I want to impart to all of us is that I know we are all honourable members, I know members revere this place, and I would beg us to not only act as honourable members but to treat this institution honourably," he said.

"I would ask all of us to elevate our debate, to elevate our practice."

He also urged MPs to "listen to each other," and all Canadians to "give their heart to their democracy; that they treasure it, revere it."