The funeral for Arnold Chan, the Liberal MP for Scarborough-Agincourt, will be Saturday morning in Toronto.

His family is inviting the public to attend the service at Bloor Street United Church in the Annex at 11 a.m.

A visitation in the chapel at York Cemetery in North York on Thursday and Friday evening is also open to the public.

Chan, 50, died Thursday after battling cancer over the last two years.

He was first elected federally in a byelection in June 2014. He announced in January 2015, shortly after he won the Toronto-area seat, that he would be undergoing treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer. The disease affects the part of the throat that lies behind the nose.

After enduring six months of radiation and chemotherapy, Chan felt healthy enough to run for re-election in fall 2015.

But a routine check-up in March 2016 revealed that the deputy government House leader's cancer had returned.

Chan is survived by his wife, Jean Yip, and three sons, Nathaniel, Ethan and Theodore.