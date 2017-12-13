The armed man who entered a bank in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon has been shot and killed, York Regional Police say.

Const. Andy Pattenden said police needed "lethal force" to gain control of the situation at an RBC bank branch located at the corner of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Dufferin Street.

Police responded to a call just after 1:00 p.m. about a man with a gun inside the bank. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

Police responded to a call just after 1:00 p.m. about a man with a gun inside the bank.

"When our officers did get there, as quickly as they could, they did in fact find a man inside the bank with a gun," said Pattenden, adding first responders were able to get many bank employees and patrons out.

"Unfortunately, they couldn't get everybody out, so it did turn into a hostage situation for us, and our emergency response team brought in negotiators," he said.

(CBC)

"Lethal force had to be used on the suspect in order to gain control."

Pattenden said "there were no physical injuries," and did not have a number for how many hostages were taken.

He said a motive has yet to be determined.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, RBC said: "Our number one priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of our clients and employees and we are extremely relieved that they are all safe and accounted for."

The intersection is closed and police are asking for drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSURE - Roads are being closed in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive W / Dufferin St for ongoing police operations. We are dealing with a man in a bank with a weapon. Please avoid the area while these operations are in progress. — @YRP