Police looking for 'armed, violent and dangerous' man in Stock Yards Village

Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man who is accused of stabbing another man in Stock Yards Village near Keele Street and St. Clair Avenue West on Jan. 26.

The wanted man is believed to be armed, and police described him as violent and dangerous.

Police first heard reports of the man shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, when officers responded to a call about a stabbing in Stock Yards Village.

Police say a 24-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the area when he was attacked and stabbed through the hand. The suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators say it was a random, unprovoked attack.