Toronto Fire crews remained at the scene Thursday morning of a west-end blaze that caused significant damage to at least five row houses.

The fire broke out on Argyle Street, in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area, shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening and grew to a four-alarm blaze. The fire was quickly contained, but firefighters remained at the scene overnight and were still attacking hotspots Thursday morning.

"We scaled it back substantially just after midnight, but we had several trucks remain overnight," Deputy Fire Chief Stephan Powell told CBC Toronto Thursday morning.

"We still found smouldering spots at 1 [a.m.], but not open flame, just steam and heat from certain areas and we had to apply more water."

Two trucks and a pumper were at the scene Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, Powell said investigators with the fire marshal's office also expected to stay at the scene overnight.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of Wednesday's blaze. (Gayle Brown)

Video and images from the scene show thick black smoke and tall flames shooting out of several homes, many of which were evacuated. No residents were injured, but one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.