The Toronto Argonauts will show off their hard-won Grey Cup at a rally at Nathan Phillips Square today.

The Argos mounted an improbable comeback against the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's snowy title game to win the 105th Grey Cup Championship 27-24.

The Stampeders had dominated the regular season and led for nearly all of the final before Toronto moved ahead on a field goal with less than a minute on the clock.

Toronto held off a final Calgary drive to clinch the team's CFL-best 17th Grey Cup.

The team is expected to arrive at Nathan Phillips Square at noon.