Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, cancels Toronto Jazz Festival show over health concerns

Aretha Franklin is cancelling her rescheduled Toronto concert on doctor's orders.

The June show was the only concert date on he schedule

The Canadian Press ·
Aretha Franklin has been forced to back out of a show at the TD Toronto Jazz Festival this June due to health reasons. (Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press)

The 76-year-old soul icon was booked to perform at the TD Toronto Jazz Festival in June, making up for a concert slated for last summer.

But a representative for the jazz festival says Franklin "has been ordered not to perform in the coming months."

The upcoming Toronto date was the only concert on her schedule.

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster or the Sony Centre Box Office will be contacted and receive a full refund.

Franklin was originally booked to play a Canada Day show last summer at Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts. She was forced to scrap that concert due to health issues.

