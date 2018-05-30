For the first time in 15 years, a litter of Arctic wolf pups has been born at the Toronto Zoo — and they're starting to get curious.

A video posted by zoo staff on Wednesday shows at least six blurry-eyed pups peak their heads of the den while first-time mom, Dora, wearily keeps watch.

The pups will not fully emerge from their den, other than for short periods of time, until eight to 12 weeks after they are born, said Toronto Zoo spokesperson Amanda Chambers.

Due to these sporadic outside trips, the zoo says it can't confirm how many pups were born or exactly how old they are at this time.

A second wolf, named Aunt Vera, is allowed in to babysit the litter, while the father, Imiq, patrols the perimeter of the den.

In a news release, the zoo asked eager visitors for their patience while the pups acclimatize to the world, and to keep their voices down "during this sensitive time."