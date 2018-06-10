Finalists announced for 2018 AquaHacking Challenge

Young innovators gathered Saturday at the AquaHacking Challenge Semi-Finals at Toronto's RBC WaterPark Place to find cleantech solutions for issues facing the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River.

Of the 16 teams from Ontario, Quebec and U.S. universities, five were selected to move onto the finals in October during Ontario's Water Innovation Week. They are ECG Labs, E-nundation, M Power Software, SWIM and Water Puris.

The teams were judged by a jury of water and tech industry experts and influencers.

The successful teams will be awarded $2,000 to fine-tune their solutions. They will also receive a two-day trip on Lake Ontario where they will have the opportunity to network with industry stakeholders.

The competition was created by the Gaspé-Beaubien Foundation in 2015, where it originally focused on improving the Ottawa River.

Claude Perras, the CEO of Gaspé-Beaubien Foundation, says the AquaHacking Challenge is a chance for participants to start a business all while helping society in the process.

The 2016 winning team was behind CANN Forecast, which produced an app that assesses the water quality of the St. Lawrence River.