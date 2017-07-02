A Toronto man, 19, is dead after he was pulled from Lake Simcoe on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the force's Highway Safety Division, said the man was swimming with two men on the edge of Sibbald Point Provincial Park, east of Georgina, when the trio went into an area of deeper water while heading back to shore.

The man panicked and went underwater. One of the other men tried to rescue him, he said. Both went into distress.

Schmidt said the pair were pulled from the water and CPR was performed on the men on the beach. Bystanders and paramedics were involved in the rescue effort, he said.

The men were taken to hospital and the second man was eventually revived. He has been released from hospital.

Wear a life jacket, police say

The first man was pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday.

The OPP received a call at about 1 p.m. on Saturday about the apparent drowning.

Next of kin have been notified.

Schmidt said it's important to be safe when swimming this summer.

"We want to people to have good times, enjoying the summer around water," Schmidt said.

"But if you are not a proficient swimmer, be careful where you venture out. Make sure you are always swimming with a group and make sure you are wearing a life jacket.

"It's those small things that can certainly be crucial in keeping you alive and saving you if you are not able to stay float yourself."