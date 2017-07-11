A man trapped in a narrow alley between two buildings on Sherbourne Street for nearly eight hours was freed late Tuesday night after firefighters breached one of the walls.

The man alleges he fell about nine metres from the roof of 123 Sherbourne St. around 3:15 p.m., according to Toronto Fire. At its narrowest, the space between the two buildings was about 20 centimetres wide, Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bygrave said.

"It was quite a rescue job we had to perform. We had to angle crews on the roof letting ropes down to him. We had to breach a wall in the building at the bottom," Bygrave said.

The wall was three layers thick; two layers of brick and one of concrete.

The man did not appear to have any injuries, but he was dehydrated, even though firefighters were giving water throughout the rescue. It's unclear, however, what he was doing on the roof or how he fell, according to Toronto Fire.

"We were communicating with him the whole time," Bygrave said. "Once we got through we were able to successfully get him out and get him on the stretcher and get him out to hospital."