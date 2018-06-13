Breaking
Police investigating death of woman found in apartment as homicide
The death of a woman, 28, found in an apartment is now being investigated as a homicide, Toronto police say.
Victim was pronounced dead at the scene
Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman found in a fifth-floor apartment unit.
Officers were called to the apartment on Richmond Street West just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death was ruled a homicide after a post-mortem examination.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.