Police investigating death of woman found in apartment as homicide
The death of a woman, 28, found in an apartment is now being investigated as a homicide, Toronto police say.

Toronto Police found the 28-year-old woman dead in an apartment on Richmond Street Tuesday afternoon. (CBC)

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman found in a fifth-floor apartment unit.

Officers were called to the apartment on Richmond Street West just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The death was ruled a homicide after a post-mortem examination. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. 
 

