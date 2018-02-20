A man and a woman were seriously injured in an early morning fire in a Parkdale apartment building on Tuesday.

Toronto Fire Services said it was called to a second floor apartment on Tyndall Avenue, near King Street West and Dufferin Avenue, at 5:31 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in a hallway on the second floor. The fire was knocked down at 5:47 a.m. and firefighters vented the smoke.

Both people injured in the fire suffered burns and smoke inhalation, according to Rory O'Neill, acting deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

The man is believed to be in his 40s, while the woman is believed to be in her 30s. Both were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Heavy smoke prompted scores of residents to leave their units temporarily. Some waited in the lobby, others waited outside in the rain.

A fire investigator has been contacted and is expected on the scene.