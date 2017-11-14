More than 60 per cent of young people in Ontario say they have had concerns about their level of anxiety, with nearly half missing school because of it and a quarter of parents missing work, says a new survey released on Tuesday.

The Children and Youth Mental Health survey, conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs over a two-day period at the end of October, analyzed responses from 806 Ontario residents. Respondents logged in to complete the survey.

Respondents included parents with children under the age of 25, 18 to 24-year-olds exploring current situations and 25 to 34-year-olds reflecting on their experiences as youth.

The survey says 62 per cent of youth reported having concerns about anxiety and 46 per cent of them report missing school because of it.

While 33 percent of parents said they had a child who missed school because of anxiety, 25 per cent of parents reported having to miss work to care for a child with anxiety issues.

Other findings: