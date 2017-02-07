A Toronto man, missing for five years and feared dead, is now back home after being discovered wandering on a highway in Brazil.

Anton Pilipa, 39, who was last seen in Scarborough in 2012, flew back to Toronto Monday morning with his brother Stefan after being released from a hospital in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus.

Stefan Pilipa told CBC Toronto he believes his brother — who had lived in Toronto, Montreal and British Columbia before disappearing — had been suffering from mental health issues when he went missing.

He believes Anton, whom he describes as an anti-poverty activist, got to Brazil by walking, sometimes with no shoes, as well as hitchhiking and hiding in the back of transport trucks.

The family had no idea where Anton was until late December, when they were notified that he had been picked up by Brazilian state police.

For the Pilipa family, it marked the end of half-decade of pain and worry.

"I found myself being really frustrated all the time [during those years], always having that aching question: 'Where is he? What happened to him?,'" explained Stefan.

Now, he has his brother back.

"I feel amazed that he's alive and had made it that far."

For Stefan Pilipa, it's been five years of constant worry about his brother's whereabouts and well-being. (CBC)

Found with no ID or passport

It's thanks to a Brazilian-Canadian policewoman named Helenice Vidigal that the Pilipa family was able to find Anton at all.

When he was picked up by the highway police in November, he had no identification on him. Vidigal, who has lived in Canada on and off and who has Canadian citizenship, began asking him questions in English.

"I knew he didn't belong to that road. Anton is a different type from us Brazilians, he stands out," she told CBC Toronto over the phone from the Brazilian state of Rondonia.

She said when she spoke with Anton, he didn't seem entirely "reliable" and offered few details, but he did tell her that he was from Canada.

"I thought, if he says he's Canadian, I'm sure I can find his family."

She took her search online, and it was through Twitter that the connection was finally made.

When the news that Anton had been found made its way to Stefan in late December, he couldn't believe what he was hearing.

"I was really shocked ... I didn't want to get my hopes up," he said.

He immediately made plans to travel to Brazil to retrieve his brother, launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to help pay for the trip, which included paying for flights, hospital bills and consular fees.

He also set to work getting his brother an emergency travel document that would allow him to get home.

'We got him just in time'

After he was picked up by the police and his family was notified he was in Brazil, Anton was placed in a hospital.

Shortly after, he ran away and headed into an area dominated by jungle in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas, prompting a new round of worry for the police and his family.

"That is the area where we talk about huge predators like crocodiles and jungle cats. We truly were afraid he could be eaten by one of those animals," said Vidigal.

She said she was "so glad" when Anton was found again safely and placed in a hospital in Manaus.

The Pilipa brothers reunited in Brazil when Stefan arrived to bring Anton home from a hospital in the northern city of Manaus. (Alberto Cesar Araujo/BBC Brasil)

When Stefan arrived to pick him up in late January, he "looked really rough."

"His health was starting to deteriorate," said Stefan. "We got him just in time."

Now, he says his brother is doing "remarkably well."

Stefan felt his brother was not ready for an interview in his first days back in Toronto, but Anton, speaking to BBC Brasil last week, told a reporter that he was happy to be found.

"I know that I am very lucky to be alive," he said. "I am very happy to be able to return to my family."

5 years spent off the grid

As for where exactly Anton had been in the five years since he was last seen in Toronto, the gaps are still being filled in.

"I haven't wanted to press him too much about it," explained Stefan.

He said his brother is something of a "individualist" who prides himself on being tough — and that for people who know him, it won't be so surprising that he undertook a journey across two continents on foot.

A missing poster for Anton Pilipa, published a year after Pilipa went missing from Victoria Park and Holland avenues in Scarborough. (missingpersonsofamerica.com)

Picking up the pieces

In the two years leading up to his disappearance, the family had struggled to get Anton, who they say was battling mental illness, the support and treatment he needed.

In January 2011, Anton was involved in an altercation and was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and dangerous weapons. He went missing before he was due in court.

After he disappeared, the family notified police and tried to spread the word, checking shelters, jails and morgues for any trace of him, but the search turned up no leads.

This picture, taken shortly after the brothers reunited, was used on a crowdfunding page to raise money to pay for the flights, hotels and fees that were needed to bring Anton back to Toronto. (Stefan Pilipa)

"When someone disappears you suddenly realize there isn't a lot you can do," said Stefan. "We hit a wall."

Upon his return to Toronto Monday, Toronto police say he was arrested for his outstanding assault charges before being released later in the day on bail. He has upcoming court dates to address them.

As for what comes next for the family, first up is to simply "hold him close," said Stefan.

Then the family will work to get Anton "a place to live and some treatment and some help," he said. "And help him have the life he deserves."