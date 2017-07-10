Ten days after they allegedly went on a midnight tear spray painting swastikas, homophobic and anti-black graffiti on the exterior walls of Woodbridge College, three teenagers have turned themselves in.

The teens — all 17 — were charged with mischief over $5,000, York Regional Police said, in relation to the June 29 incident.

"York Regional Police will not tolerate hate crime in any form. These kinds of crimes not only hurt the community that has been targeted, but they hurt us all," investigators said in a news release.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) weighed in commending York police for the investigation.

"We are pleased to see that York Regional Police has taken this case very seriously and has taken the steps to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice," said Avi Benlolo, FSWC President and CEO.

Several swastikas were drawn that night as well as an illustration of the twin towers of New York City and an airplane accompanied by the caption: "Jews did 9/11."

York police would not say whether the teenagers were students of Woodbridge College.

Const. Andy Pattenden said hate crime investigators do not believe that specific people at the school were targeted but instead, they made a "very bad decision to spray paint very offensive images and words."

The accused will appear in a Newmarket courtroom on July 24.