Toronto police have launched an investigation after anti-Semitic notes were found at a North York condominium.

A number of residents at 233 Beecroft Road, near Yonge Street, north of Sheppard Avenue, found notes with pictures of swastikas on their front doors, Det. Paul Pabla told CBC Toronto.

At least one of the notes also said "no Jews," according to Pabla.

A complaint was filed with police and an investigation has been launched, he said.

Pabla said investigators are taking the notes "very seriously."