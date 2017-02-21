Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown says he will support an anti-Islamophobia motion that a Liberal MPP plans to introduce in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Brown told reporters on Tuesday that Islamophobia has no place in Ontario.

"Whether it's hate against any faith, it's wrong. I will always stand in opposition to any form of hate," Brown told reporters at Queen's Park.

He said he is going to encourage members of the Ontario PC caucus to support the motion as well.

Liberal MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers has said she will introduce a motion this week calling on the legislature to condemn all forms of Islamophobia.

Des Rosiers sent a letter to other MPPs on Friday asking if they will support her motion.