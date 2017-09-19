Toronto police have released security camera footage of a shooting that killed a man inside the lobby of a Scarborough highrise apartment building.

Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux, of the Toronto Police Service's homicide squad, said police were called to a building on 6 Glamorgan Ave., near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, on Thursday at 2:54 a.m.. for reports of a shooting.

Anthony Soares, 33, of Toronto, was shot several times at close range. He was rushed to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and where he was pronounced dead.

Giroux confirmed that Soares was a friend of Toronto rapper Drake. He said Soares was in a relationship, the father of a young child and was known to police. The shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

"Certainly, it was very targeted. It was very focused. Certainly, it was overkill," Giroux said.

Anthony Soares was gunned down in a Scarborough apartment lobby on Sept. 14, 2017. (Toronto Police Service)

Giroux told reporters on Tuesday that police have released the security camera images hoping that members of the public can help detectives identify the suspects and determine a motive.

Police also hope the videos will also prompt witnesses to come forward.

Giroux described the images as "disturbing" and said police have told the victim's family that they are being released for investigative purposes.

Security camera footage of the vehicle that took two suspects to the address and picked them up has also been released.

Out of respect for the victim's family, the image of Soares is blurred once the first shot is fired.

Police allege that Soares was a passenger in a car that brought him to the address. He got out of the car and walked into the building's lobby. Soares's friend, the driver of the white Hyundai, has been identified and is co-operating with police.

Police say Soares had takeout food in his hand and he was buzzing the building to get inside.

Two suspects, armed with semi-automatic pistols, approached him after arriving at the address in a white Ford Fusion that appears to have heavily tinted windows. The car passed closely by the vehicle that transported Soares.

The men rushed to the lobby's glass windows, shooting Soares several times and emptying their pistols. Bullets shattered the windows. Soares was in the lobby when they began firing. They continue firing even after he fell to the floor.

At one point, the suspect in a burgundy hoodie touches the door frame and then tries to wipe the fingerprints away.

Drake expressed condolences on Instagram

In one video, the suspects are seen shooting at the victim.

In another video, the suspect's getaway car is seen approaching the building, the suspects are seen running towards it, the car is seen driving back and the suspects are seen getting back into the car.

Giroux said the suspects' car was seen fleeing the scene northbound on Kennedy Road at a high rate of speed towards Highway 401.

Drake expressed his condolences in an Instagram post about Soares: "RIP to one of our family members ... our brother ... I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive 😔Forever Fif."

Soares's killing is Toronto's 39th homicide victim of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux at 416-808-7400 ext. 7-7387 or Det. Steve Henkel at 416-808-7400 ext. 7-7412 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).