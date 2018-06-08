Anthony Bourdain remembered by Toronto friends, fans and chefs

As the news of Anthony Bourdain's sudden death sends shockwaves around the world, Toronto chefs and fans are paying tribute to the celebrity chef, writer and TV host.

CNN reported Friday that Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room while on location in France shooting an upcoming episode of his television series "Parts Unknown." The cause of death is suicide. He was 61.

Bourdain's televised adventures took him around the world, including to Toronto.

In the Toronto episode of "The Layover" (a precursor to the more well-known "Parts Unknown" on CNN,) Bourdain took a whirlwind tour of the city showing what a traveller could do in 48 hours.

He visited restaurants, bars and quirky stores — and didn't mince words about what he thought of the city.

"It's not a good-looking city. It's not a good-looking town," he said of Toronto. "You've got all the worst architectural fads of the 20th century."

But for Bourdain, the food may have redeemed the trip. One of his favourite stops was at The Black Hoof on Dundas Street West, where he ate horse tartare and took shots of alcohol through a hollowed beef marrow bone.

Black Hoof owner Jen Agg said she was devastated when she heard the news.

"I'm so sad for his family. I'm so sad for his friends. I'm so sad for his colleagues. I'm so sad for me," Agg wrote on Twitter.

Cold Tea, a bar in Kensington Market where Bourdain also stopped during his time in Toronto, wrote on Instagram: "We had the distinct pleasure of meeting him when he was shooting the layover in Toronto, and will always remember him as the warm, talented and funny man he was."

Condolences also poured in from Torontonians who admired his shows, and were inspired to get out and eat at restaurants Bourdain recommended.

This is unbelievable, especially because we just ate at one of his recommended places in Toronto.<a href="https://t.co/FcOKqoJKdu">https://t.co/FcOKqoJKdu</a> —@Spectracular Anthony Bourdain taught me more about cultures around the world than any class in school. His storytelling enthralled me and I laughed throughout the two talks I saw him give in Toronto, while wishing I had his eloquence and vocabulary. RIP Mr. Bourdain. —@Quasimime Anthony Bourdain’s episode of The Layover in Toronto is what got me pumped before moving there. Guy had a way of talking about anything & everything that just drew you in. Sucks that suicide ends up feeling like the only way out for a seemingly ever increasing amount of ppl —@jordanpcoates

Bourdain worked as a chef in New York kitchens for decades. He first came to prominence outside of the culinary world for a New Yorker article on the underbelly of life in restaurant kitchens, and then with his New York Times bestselling book "Kitchen Confidential."