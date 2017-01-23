A Toronto man will be sentenced next month for manslaughter in the death of of a Markham woman who disappeared last June.

On Monday, York Regional Police announced that they located the remains of Ying Chun (Annie) Li, 36, on Jan. 6.

That same day, Jiarui (Jerry) Tang, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He had been taken into custody without incident and charged with manslaughter back in September following a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

Jiarui (Jerry) Tang, 21, will be sentenced for manslaughter on Feb. 1. (York Regional Police)

In a release, police said Li's remains were located in a park near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue. Her identity was confirmed through an autopsy.

Li was last seen by her family around 6 p.m. in Markham on June 12, 2016 in the area of Denison Street and Markham Road.

Tang is due to appear in a Newmarket court for sentencing on Feb. 1.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the York Regional Police homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.