Police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in the fatal assault of 21-year-old Anik Stewart.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 15 at 271 Old Kingston Road, near Military Trail in Scarborough.

Stewart was found lying on the ground outside a "late-night establishment," police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto at the time.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries.

After remaining on the scene and interviewing witnesses until daybreak, police determined "there was a group involved in some kind of an assault that led to the victim's condition," said Douglas-Cook.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).