TTC CEO Andy Byford is stepping down as CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission in mid-December to take a job as president and CEO with New York City Transit.

Byford, who starts his new job in January, made the announcement at the TTC headquarters on Tuesday morning.

"I will look back on my time at the TTC as the absolute highlight of my 28-year transit career to date," he said.

Byford told reporters that his new job is "arguably the toughest job in transit right now."

The TTC's deputy CEO Rick Leary will be acting CEO starting on Dec. 22nd.

Byford said his last task will be to deliver the opening of the Line 1 extension to Vaughan in York Region, with its six new stations.

Coun. Josh Colle thanked Byford for his service and said he will be missed at the TTC.

"New York is lucky to have him," he added.