The fatal police shooting of Andrew Loku has been deemed a "homicide" by the jury members sitting in on a nearly month-long coroner's inquest into the Toronto man's death.

The ruling followed a month-long inquest into Loku's death to determine the events that led up to it and to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths from occurring.

Friday's ruling is not a criminal one, as the Loku family's lawyer Jonathan Shime explained outside of the inquest Friday.

In a coroner's inquest, the word is used to mean a death was the result of someone's action.

Loku, 45, was shot and killed in the hallway of his apartment building in the early hours of July 5, 2015.

39 recommendations

Const. Andrew Doyle and his partner, Const. Haim Queroub, were responding to a call about a man with a hammer threatening to kill someone. Evidence shown during the inquest revealed that within 21 seconds of Loku turning toward the officers, Doyle had fired his weapon, killing the man.

In March 2016, the Special Investigations Unit determined that Doyle would not face criminal charges.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is an independent civilian law enforcement agency that investigates cases of death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police.

Jury members heard testimony during the inquest that Loku, originally from South Sudan, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had a high level of alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Their 39 recommendations, read aloud by coroner John Carlisle, include:

Training police on implicit bias and anti-black racism.

Collecting race-based data, to be made public, and funding research to analyze the data.

Equipping police cars with less lethal means of force, including shields and helmets.

Allowing front-line officers to be equipped with Tasers.

Additional training for 911 operators to elicit more information during a call that can help aid in de-escalation.

'We need to reduce that to zero'

Speaking to reporters afterward, Shime said he felt the recommendations can make a difference, but pointed out that Loku should not have had to die for them to be implemented.

"To be frank, Andrew's not here, and this whole inquest was necessary because somebody died and children are now without their father and sisters are now without their brother," he said.

Rose Mono sobs, remembering her brother, Andrew Loku. She's comforted by her son, Mono Alam. (CBC)

Shime said he welcomed the opportunity to examine what led to Loku's death, saying that the inquest shone a light on the intersection between race and mental health.

"The reality is a disproportionate number of black men are dying at the hands of police, and it's time for that to stop. We need to reduce that to zero," said Shime.

Canadian Mental Health Association executive director Steve Lurie said he was pleased at both the content of the recommendations and their timing, pointing out that Friday's recommendations come at a time when the Officer of the Independent Police Review Director is undertaking a review of police interactions with people in crisis and use of force.

'A wake-up call'

Lurie said Friday's recommendations build on previous inquest juries' recommendations about the need to de-escalate and avoid the use of force in situations where it's possible.

Among the recommendations he's most looking forward to seeing implemented is de-escalation training.

"You have to pass a test on whether you know how to fire a gun, but you don't have to pass a test on whether you know how to de-escalate," Lurie said.

In fairness to police, he said, there were 158 instances of use of force in the past year or so, compared with 250,000 interactions with people with emotional difficulties, most of which, he said, end safely.

"I think this though is a wake-up call to say we have to worry as much about the one per cent as we do about 99 per cent," Lurie said.

Today, as the coroner dismissed the jury, people in the courtroom applauded their efforts.