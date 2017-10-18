Toronto police have set up a dedicated tip line for information on the disappearances of two men from the Church and Wellesley area earlier this year.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police updated their investigation into the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen.

Kinsman, 49, went missing from Cabbagetown in June, while Esen, 44, was last seen in the Yonge and Bloor area last April.

According to police, the dedicated task force probing the two men's disappearances has followed up on 150 leads and interviewed more than two dozen people.

"Dating apps, specifically relating to Andrew Kinsman, have been examined and have not assisted in determining who, if anyone, Kinsman met around the time of his disappearance," the release said.

Investigators have not made a connection between the two men's disappearances, nor have they made a connection to Project Houston, a special police probe launched in 2012 to look into the cases of three men who vanished from the Church and Wellesley area.

Police would still like anyone who saw or had contact with Esen around the date of Sunday, April 16 or Kinsman around Monday, June 26 to contact them.

The dedicated tip line is 416-808-2021. Anyone with information can still call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.