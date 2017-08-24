Friends and neighbours of Andrew Kinsman embarked on a new search on Thursday in an effort to find the Toronto man missing since June.

Kinsman, 49, was last seen in the area of Parliament and Winchester streets on June 26.

Toronto police deemed his disappearance "suspicious" and initially scoured his Cabbagetown residence, a 300-square-metre grid around his building and canvassed the neighbourhood with pictures looking for information — to no avail.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto on Thursday the investigation into Kinsman's disappearance is still ongoing.

Friends and neighbours of Kinsman revived search efforts on Thursday and headed to a wooded area and abandoned train track near Riverdale Park at around 10 a.m.

Greg Downer, who organized the search on Facebook, says he came across the new search area while searching around Google Earth. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"If I had known this area existed, I would've gone down there many times," Greg Downer, who organized the search on Facebook, told reporters.

"It's completely a beautiful walking trail that might be the type of place Andrew went walking."

Downer says he came across the area while searching around Google Earth. When he contacted Kinsman's family and friends through Facebook, he realized "none of us have personally searched this area before."

Friends and neighbours of Kinsman revived search efforts and headed to a wooded area and abandoned train track near Riverdale Park at around 10 a.m. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Tracey Andru is a member of the community who came out to search on Thursday.

"I didn't know him personally, but I've lived in this area for 30 years," she told CBC Toronto.

"He's a community member and I'm concerned."

Tracey Andru, centre, did not know Kinsman personally but wanted to help. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

When asked about what he expects from the search, Downer said he fears the worst but is also optimistic.

"I don't want to personally come across a body ... but at least if we're able to find him, it would bring this to a conclusion for everybody," he said.

"But I haven't lost hope that if he's out there somewhere else in the world, he still might be alive."