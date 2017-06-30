Toronto police are looking for a 49-year-old Cabbagetown man who neighbours describe as a beloved fixture in the community.

Andrew Kinsman was last seen in the area of Parliament Street and Winchester Street on Monday afternoon.

Robin Leblanc, Kinsman's next door neighbour, says she and a few other residents in the building became concerned after they found his cat alone in his apartment without food or water. She adds that this is drastically out of character as he loves his cat "more than anything."

Leblanc said that Kinsman also failed to show up for work.

Police say they are concerned for Andrew Kinsman's safety.

He is described as 6'4" with a medium build, short brown hair, blue eyes with a beard and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-5100, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

