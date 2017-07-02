A search team, including a contingent of bike officers with Toronto police and concerned neighbours, underwent a far-ranging search for a missing Cabbagetown man last seen on Monday.

Andrew Kinsman, 49, is the superintendent of his building at 71 Winchester Street, where he lives with his beloved cat. He has spent decades volunteering with the Toronto HIV/AIDS Network and has deep roots in the community.

Ted Healey, a friend of 20 years who lives nearby, told CBC Toronto that an extended disappearance is "very unusual for Andrew."

"He's not the type of person to just pick up and leave or anything like that. He is quite responsible, he had a cat who he loves very much," he added.

Healey was among the group that assembled Sunday morning to perform a search of a 300-square-metre grid around the building where Kinsman lives. They had the help of a squad of Toronto police bicycle officers.

According to Sgt. Robin Dey, it is among the largest perimeter searches in recent memory.

Ted Healey knows Kinsman from years working together in bars on Church Street. He said his friend would never disappear without telling anyone. (CBC)

"We just have concerns that we haven't been able to get any information on this male in the last little while. So we're kind of stepping up our investigation," Dey said.

Kinsman's friends were first alerted to his disappearance by a neighbour in his building. Though she called them on Wednesday, she hadn't seen Kinsman since Monday.

According to Healey, Kinsman has family in Hamilton who have been in contact with police.

Police officers with the service's bicycle unit helped in the far-ranging search Sunday. (CBC)

Colleagues from his work with the HIV/AIDS Network have sent out messages eliciting help in the search, and Healey hopes there will be more attempts to locate Kinsman soon.

"To disappear for two, three days and not tell anyone in the building is not like him at all," Healey said. "Andrew would never do this. He would be back to take care of that cat."