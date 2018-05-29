COMING UP LIVE
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Metro Morning
Andrea Horwath's NDP party is surging in the polls, but increasingly finding itself as the subject of PC and Liberal attacks as election day nears in Ontario.
NDP surging in polls as Ontario's June 7 election nears
Horwath will be live on CBC Radio's Metro Morning at 7:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday to discuss her plans to overcome that criticism and win on June 7. The Ontario poll tracker shows the NDP neck-and-neck with Doug Ford's PCs, while building a solid lead over the Liberals.
With that in mind, Horwath will be asked about whether she's ready to lead, and whether the NDP has the candidates needed to form government.
The interview will be streamed live here, and on Facebook.
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is set to be on Metro Morning on Wednesday morning.
