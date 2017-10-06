West-end Coun. Ana Bailao has been promoted to deputy mayor.

Mayor John Tory announced the latest change to his inner-circle at a morning news conference in Little Portugal. Tory also appointed Coun. Joe Mihevc to lead the city's poverty reduction strategy.

Bailao, who chairs the city's affordable housing committee, becomes one of Tory's four deputy mayors.

Recently, Tory forced Coun. Vincent Crisanti out of his deputy mayor post after Crisanti spoke at an event where Doug Ford declared he'd be running for the city's top job in next year's election. Coun. Stephen Holyday was brought in to fill that position.

The two positions filled Friday have been vacant since Coun. Pam McConnell died this summer. This week, councillors paid tribute to their late colleague before declaring her Toronto Centre-Rosedale seat vacant.

McConnell's post will be filled by appointment. Anyone interested has until Oct. 23 to declare, and council is set to make its decision at its November meeting.