Toronto Fire says a "large" ammonia leak has sent two people to hospital with exposure and led to the evacuation of a small area in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.

Capt. David Eckerman, public information officer for Toronto Fire Services, said the fire department received a call about the leak at a food preparation company at Evans and Kipling Avenues, at about 8:29 a.m.

He says fire crews have evacuated three residences, some businesses and the TTC's Queensway yard. The area that has been blocked off has a radius of about 150-metres, or 500-feet.

"It's a caustic material. It creates a burning sensation in the lungs," he said.

Leak coming from compressor room

Two people were rushed to hospital, including a man in his 50s who had trouble breathing, investigators said.

GO Transit and Canadian National have stopped train traffic on nearby rail lines due to the leak, Eckerman explained.

The leak is coming from a compressor room at the company, he added. The building was vacant when the leak started, but as of 10:30 a.m., the leak had not yet been capped.

"It's still an active scene," Eckerman said.

Fire crews notified the company, which sent a plant operator and technician to the building to repair the leak. They have also entered the building to assess damages, he said.

Eight fire trucks and 35 firefighters responded to the call.

Eckerman was unable to say how much ammonia in liquid form has been spilled, but described the leak as large.

"The area was saturated with the smell and the aroma of the ammonia outside of the plant itself. Anything that is of such a quantity that it could be detected from the exterior of a building, I would describe as large," he said.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said officers are urging people to stay away from the area.

Police helped firefighters to evacuate the area, he said.

Evans Avenue is closed from Bellman to Kipling Avenues.

