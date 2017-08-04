A 93-year-old Hungarian man who was in Toronto to visit family was slapped with a $920 ambulance bill after refusing service from paramedics, raising questions about a patient's right to decline treatment.

Istvan Vago was shopping in a Richmond Hill dollar store with his son on Wednesday when he began clutching his stomach and sank to his knees.

But Vago simply needed to use the washroom, his daughter-in-law, Milla Vago, told CBC Toronto.

"There was a customer, who was also a nurse, who witnessed the whole thing," Vago said, adding that the nurse insisted on calling an ambulance despite her husband's assurances that Istvan would be fine.

"He kept repeating, 'We do not need an ambulance.' She said it's up to her, and that she knew what she was doing," Vago said.

Milla Vago says her father-in-law was shaken by the ordeal, and plans to dispute the ambulance and hospital bill. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC News)

When her father-in-law emerged from the washroom, Vago said paramedics were waiting for him.

"They put him on the stretcher and started checking for different symptoms," she said.

Milla Vago alleges that the paramedics checked his blood pressure, but even though everything turned out to be normal, they transported him to the hospital anyway.

Legal right to deny medical attention

Medical law expert Bernard Dickens says the case seems to clearly violate Istvan Vago's legal right to refuse medical service.

"If people choose not to be patients, they're entitled to that," Dickens said.

​But there's an exception, he adds. When a person's life is imperilled, anybody can attempt to rescue them, legally speaking.

In this case, Dickens says, the Vago family's claims that Istvan didn't need help were "vindicated" by his normal blood pressure and vital signs.

Thus, says Dickens, "he had no contractual obligation to the ambulance service to pay a bill."

Iain Park, deputy chief of York Region Paramedic Services, said in a statement to CBC Toronto that paramedics follow standard protocol when assessing patients.

When a patient refuses transport to a hospital, it must be determined they have the "capacity to understand they are refusing medical transport."

Vago said her father-in-law does not speak very much English, and repeatedly told paramedics "drink" and "water," trying to convey that he was simply dehydrated.

'It didn't sink in at first'

According to his daughter-in-law, Vago was asked if he was covered by OHIP on the way to the hospital. Once there, he was placed in a hallway where staff took his information and asked to run tests.

He refused and the family tried to leave, but were told they first needed to pay their bill, which totaled $920 for the ambulance, emergency visit and doctor's fees.

"I was in shock. It didn't sink in at first," Vago said.

The Vago family was told they had to pay the bill before the 93-year-old could leave the hospital. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC News)

Vago says the family wasn't informed of the cost of the three-kilometre ride to the hospital"

If they had told us it's not an emergency, which they obviously knew it wasn't...we could have driven him," she said. "We were not given any other options."

When her father-in-law was released, Vago said "he was fine physically, but emotionally scarred," thinking the paramedics had caught on to some illness he wasn't aware of.

"He's still badly shaken," Vago said.

Vago says the family has sought legal help and will dispute the charges.

