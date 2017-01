Two paramedics suffered minor injuries after an ambulance was involved in a crash and rolled onto it's side early this morning.

Toronto paramedics say an ambulance and another vehicle collided near Richmond Street West and University Avenue around 1 a.m.

The paramedics were taken to hospital to be assessed, and the driver of the Range Rover was not injured.

The paramedics were not responding to a call at the time.

Roads that were closed in the area have since reopened.