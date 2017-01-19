A Mississauga teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert but found safe earlier this week was not abducted, Peel police have confirmed.

Evidence indicates the girl, 15, "was not the victim of abduction," investigators said Wednesday in a statement.

The girl's parents reported her missing shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police issued an Amber Alert Monday morning after also receiving a witness report that a grey or silver van pulled up to an intersection in Mississauga's north end, two men got out and forced a woman into the vehicle.

The teen was found safe in Toronto and brought back to Mississauga for an interview with police so investigators could get a better idea of what happened, Peel police Const. Mark Fischer told CBC News earlier this week.

Fischer said he did not believe the girl suffered any injuries.

Police initially said that the missing teen and the incident with the van appeared to be related, but the girl's father later said it was unclear if that was still the case.

The teen's father told the media on Monday that she had gone missing before and has been spending time with the "wrong people."

CBC Toronto is not naming the girl's parents in order to protect the teen's identity.

Police said Wednesday that the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call the 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.