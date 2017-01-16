An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 15-year-old girl in Mississauga, Ont.

Alyssa Langille is white, five foot two inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red Air Jordan running shoes.

Alyssa Langille was reported missing by her family on Sunday around 9:20 p.m. (Peel Police)

A witness told Peel Regional Police that at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, a grey or silver van came to an abrupt stop on Saint Barbara Boulevard at Comiskey Crescent in Mississauga.

Two male suspects left the van and forced a female into the van.

That same day, Langille was reported missing by her family. Peel police now believe Langille is the victim from the abduction.

Peel police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspects:

The first is tall, thin, South Asian man around 24-years-old. He was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, grey sweater with cut-off sleeves and an orange turban.

The second is a South Asian male with black hair.

The suspect's vehicle is a silver or grey minivan. (Amber Alert Ontario)

The suspects' vehicle is a silver or grey minivan, which was last seen travelling southbound on Saint Barbara Boulevard.

If you spot Langille, the suspects, or the vehicle, call 911 or contact Peel police investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.