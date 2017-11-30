A body found in Rosedale Ravine Lands Park in early August has been identified as Alloura Wells, a transgender Toronto woman who disappeared a month earlier, Toronto Police Service says.

The body was recovered from an area in the midtown Toronto ravine, which is near Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road — an area that Wells was known to frequent, according to friends — on Aug. 5.

Earlier this week, Ontario's Forensic Sciences in the city tested a DNA sample of a family member of Wells against a sample from the body. Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for Toronto police, previously said the sample was sought from a family member after Wells was reported missing in early November, more than three months after her Facebook account went dormant.

"The case has now been transferred to 53 Division and the investigation into the cause of death continues," a news release said Thursday.

In recent weeks, friends and LGBT community members have been regularly scouring Toronto's downtown for Alloura Wells. (CBC)

Wells, also known as Alloura Hennessy and Alloura Wheeler, was reported missing by her father on Nov. 5.

Her friends and family have since been pleading for her return and holding regular search efforts in the city's downtown core.