It's just after 2:30 am Sunday morning and most residents of Leander Court are a sleep, unaware that an alleged thief is making the rounds.

The suspect moves quickly from one car to another in the neighbourhood near St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Drive, trying every door. Meanwhile, Diogo Beltran's security cameras capture it all.

"He somehow broke in the back of the trunk of my car and was able to open, take my garage controller, take my car documents and take my wife's personal agenda," Beltran told CBC Toronto.

Diogo Beltran, who lives on Leander Court, says his vehicles have been broken into three times in less than six months. ((Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC News))

"He's not even scared of the camera ... he just covers his face up."

Beltran is clearly frustrated with what he says is a rash of vehicle break-ins on his street.

He says this is the third time one of his vehicles has been targeted in less than six months.

The first time, he says, his Toyota RAV4 was unlocked.

"I had my car broken into. I left my personal computer there ... I learned that lesson," he said.

Security footage of suspected car break-ins2:14

At the time, Beltran said he went to report it to police and was told to send an email, but he says he never received a response.

He says there are other victims on his street but not everyone is going to police. "Some of these neighbours, maybe it's small burglaries that they don't care to file a report," he said.

Aliki Triantos lives two doors down from Beltran and she has never filed a police report.

Aliki Triantos, who lives on Leander Court, says when her car was broken into last fall she didn't report it to police. ((Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC News))





"We woke up one morning and found that our car had been broken into," she said.

"We had a couple of things in there — nothing too major but some money, some back-up stuff in the car."

Triantos says it happened in the fall after she and her husband left the car unlocked. She says she never considered filing a police report because not much was taken.

"Definitely, if it happens again we would look at putting some cameras out and really filing those reports and making sure that it's known, especially now that it's happened again."

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu, a spokewoman with Toronto police, says not filing a report is a mistake.

"It's always important to report it, even if it's just five or 10 bucks," Sidhu told CBC Toronto. "The more reports we have on file the more tools and investigative resources we have."

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu says if your vehicle is broken into you should report it to police, even if nothing is taken.





Sidhu confirms there are two police reports filed by Beltran but nothing else from his neighbours.

"If we're aware that there's a rash of break-and-enters on a street ... it's something that we can easily track, log and say, 'You know what, we have an issue here and it's something that we need to look at,'" she said.

In cases where there's a "theft from vehicle under $5,000," Sidhu says victims are urged to file a police report online.

She says Toronto police investigated the first report filed by Beltran but without more information, they were unable to make an arrest.

In the meantime, she reminds people to always lock their vehicles and keep valuables locked in the trunk of a vehicle.

Beltran has contacted police about this most recent incident and has provided a link to the surveillance footage.

This time he is hoping for more of a response from investigators.

"I would really like to see some police officers around these neighbourhoods at night time."