Alleged terrorist Rehab Dughmosh made a court appearance by video on Monday after initially refusing to leave her prison cell.

"You're all infidels. I do not pray to the god you pray," the 32-year-old repeated three times in Arabic during her appearance.

She appeared in handcuffs, flanked by two correctional officers, after a judge ordered staff at Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont. to retrieve Dughmosh by force from her cell.

She previously refused to leave her cell for an earlier court appearance in July.

During Monday's appearance, the judge said she will consider ordering Dughmosh to undergo a psychiatric assessment later this month based on her ongoing refusal to wash or shower since she was arrested.

Dughmosh faces 14 terror-related charges

On June 3, Dughmosh allegedly swung golf clubs at employees inside the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue store and threatened them with a knife. One employee was injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

She faces 14 terror-related charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.

One of the terror charges includes participating in terrorist activity, which relates to an alleged trip taken by Dughmosh to Turkey in April 2016 in which she attempted to enter Syria.

When Dughmosh appeared in court in June, she pledged her allegiance to ISIS.

"I am pledged to the leaders of the believers, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," Dughmosh said in reference to the leader of the Islamic State.