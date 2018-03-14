Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur's case is being held over another month after a brief court appearance via video today.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is charged with the first-degree murder of six men who had ties to the city's LGBT community.

Police have recovered the remains of seven people from planters found at a home in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked and stored equipment.

McArthur, who appeared by video from a Toronto jail wearing an orange jumpsuit, is scheduled to return to court April 11.

Last week, Toronto police took the unusual step of releasing a photograph of a dead man they said was a victim of McArthur's, saying they needed the public's help to identify him.

Investigators have been combing through dozens of tips that have come in since then, but the lead detective has said it will take weeks to work through them all.

Police have identified three sets of remains from McArthur's clients' house so far: Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in connection with their deaths, and the presumed deaths of Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44.