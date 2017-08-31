A 39-year-old Pickering man is facing multiple charges after an attempted abduction at a department store at Warden and Eglinton avenues on Wednesday, police say.

A 4-year-old was shopping with her mother and two siblings around 1:30 p.m. when a man approached her and tried to start a conversation, police said Thursday in a news release.

The child ran away screaming and her mother confronted the man, who then left the store, the release said.

The mother then noticed the man waiting out in front of the store as they were ready to leave. She asked security to accompany them to their vehicle.

The man then ran toward them and attempted to grab the 4-year-old from her mother's arms, according to police. He was unsuccessful and fled after a struggle.

Police arrested the man shortly after the incident. He is now charged with abduction of persons under fourteen years, assault and mischief under $5000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.