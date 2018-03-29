All southbound DVP lanes have reopened after truck rollover

All lanes of the southbound Don Valley Parkway south of Don Mills Road have reopened after a truck rollover early Thursday.

Toronto police said no injuries were immediately reported.

The Toronto Fire Service and Toronto police were at the scene for about three hours, along with tow operators working to right the truck.

All lanes were initially closed, and the City of Toronto later tweeted that the right lane had reopened. A half-hour later, the city tweeted that all lanes were again closed.

The highway fully reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

For commuters heading out northbound, the left lane was also blocked due to a minor collision in that lane. The city tweeted that the lane reopened shortly after 8 a.m.